10 Years Ago - 2011
On Saturday the Union Springs/Bullock County Chamber of Commerce hosted a governmental update with Senator Richard Shelby as the guest speaker. The program was held at the First United Methodist Church.
The Union Springs Recreation Center will soon have some needed repairs. The city council approved having the heaters in the gym are vented at a cost of $4950. Robert Smith, the contractor, will do the work.
Chief Wheeler reminds businesses that the police will escort business personnel for opening, closing, and visits to banks. All one needs to do is call 738-3131.
25 Years Ago - 1996
Circuit Judge Bill Robertson has ordered the Union Springs City Council to reverse its decision and approve a retail liquor license to Mrs. Beth May.
The Jay Raney home on North Prairie Street is taking on a new look and will be a showplace once renovation is completed.
The Livingston Paulk award and a check for $500.00 went to Phil Roughton at the Bonnie Plant Annual Sales meeting held in Eufaula in December.
Ceceil Locklar underwent surgery recently and is recovering nicely at home. Best wishes are extended to him.
Glen Davis was named to the Dean’s List at AUM for the Fall Quarter. He is in the school of science and is the son of Tommy and Mary Davis of Fort Davis, Al.
50 Years Ago - 1971
A group of girls enjoyed a spend-the-night party Friday night with Trina Phillips who was celebrating her 15th birthday. After a sumptuous supper of beef stroganoff, the pretty heart-shaped birthday cake was cut and served, after which Trina opened her many lovely gifts. Included for the happy occasion were Susan Clark, Nellie Joe King, Nona Singleton, Regina Freeman and Lisa Hembree.
Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Gordon Main announce the birth of a son, Benjamin Gordon, Jr. (Paul) on Sunday, February 7, 1971, at the Bullock County Hospital.
Gov. George Wallace named Sidney Bledsoe of Armstrong, Assistant Director of Conservation last Friday. Bledsoe will join Claude Kelley who directs the Conservation Department for the State of Alabama.
Miss Virginia Foster daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Foster of Midway, Ala, graduated from the Job Corps - YWXA Program in Baltimore, Maryland. Miss Foster received her elementary and high school training from the Merritt high School, Midway, where she graduated in 1968.
75 Years Ago - 1946
Little Mary Helen Fenn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Fenn has returned from a month’s visit with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James Gray, in New Orlean, La.
Mr. and Mrs. Will Tom Posey announce the birth of a daughter, on January 31, whom they have named Susan Saye. Mr. and Mrs. Posey are residing with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. A. R. Reid.
Mr. and Mrs. C. B. Williams, Miss Bootie Williams, and Mrs. W. L. Avant are on a pleasure trip to New Orleans, La.
Mr. and Mrs. S. B. Wilson, Jr., moved this week from the home of Mr. and Mrs. S. B. Wilson, Sr., to begin housekeeping in an apartment in the home of Mrs. E. B. DeFee.
100 Years Ago - 1921
The members of the Presbyterian Church are urgently requested to be present at a meeting to be held on Sabbath morning next, at eleven o’clock, at the church, for the purpose of calling a pastor if the way be clear. By order of the Session. J. D. Norman, Clerk of Session.
While we are enjoying such mild weather here in the very middle of the winter, do not be unmindful of the fact that the 8th of March was the very coldest day of last winter; and it was cold right, with ice everywhere there was water out of doors.
Mr. and Mrs. G. P. Thompson of Montgomery, spent Friday night and Saturday with her father.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.