10 Years Ago - 2010
Veterans Day 2010 was a perfectly beautiful day for Bullock County Veterans to assemble at the Career Tech Center to be honored for their military service to the USA.
The Bullock County Commission held its Regular Session Meeting. The Call of Roll to establish a quorum was held. Chairman Ron Smith and Commissioners Johnny Adams, Doc McGowan, James Perry, and Alonza Ellis were all present.
25 Years Ago - 1995
Death has claimed the life of R. G. Cook, a longtime resident of this city and a well-known football, basketball, and baseball coach in the Bullock County School System.
Work has resumed on the new fire station on Prairie St., across from the present fire station. The framework is now going up and the metal building should be in place soon.
Sympathy is extended to the family upon the death of Mr. Leo Houston.
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Wade (Mike and Jill) Hall of Halls crossroads announce the birth of a son, Hunter Chase. He weighed 8 lbs. 6 ozs. And was 25 ¾ inches long.
50 Years Ago - 1970
Plans are underway for the Christmas Bazaar to be held Dec. 10 at the Recreational Center. All proceeds will be for the building fund of Bullock Memorial School. General Chairman is Mrs. Wayne Chancey, assisted by Mrs. J. W. McLendon and Mrs. Roger Welk. Decoration Chairman is Mrs. John Will Waters.
Mr. and Mrs. Benny Youngblood announce the birth of a baby girl Saturday, November 7, at Bullock County Hospital. She has been named Sara Kathryn.
Mr. and Mrs. C. H. Norton, Jr. attended a Bank Administration Institute Convention in Washington, D. C.
75 Years Ago - 1945
Mr. C. A. Fuller, who lives below Perote, was in town last week and was exhibiting a 6 ½ pound sweet potato, which he had grown on his place.
We Buy Pecans at The Ice Plant - Phelps & Gwin Ice Co.
At the meeting of the Lions club on Friday evening, the Club voted to sponsor a movement to have the main street of the city lighted for Christmas, which will be the first time since the war began. Think of it, gay colorful lights strung across the Main Street again and beautifully decorated homes. The club is also going to give three prizes to the winners in the residential section for the best decorated outdoor display. The cash prizes will be $12.50, $7.50 and $5.00. Plan now to win one of them.
100 Years Ago - 1920
A beautiful Union Springs girl was found this morning hanging around her sweetheart’s neck begging him to carry her to The Strand Theatre Friday to see Douglas McLain and Dors May in “Mary’s Ankle.”
STRAYED OR STOLEN - One Holstein Heifer, abut two years old, black and white spots, dehorned, $5.00 Reward. F. D. Moore, Downs, Ala., W. R. Cunningham Place.
From Knoxville, Tenn.: A woman was captured at an illicit still in Green County early this morning by revenue raiders just as she was starting the furnace fire. A fifteen-year-old boy and a blind man were also captured at this pant by the raiders.
