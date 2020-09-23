10 Years Ago - 2010
Mr. David F. Lowe, Jr. passed away at his home on Sunday, October3, 2010.
The Bullock County Humane Society would like to thank everyone who came and supported their Yard Sale.
Tress Graham is Teacher of the Week at South Highlands Middle School.
25 Years Ago - 1995
Mr. Greg Smoker, owner of Piggly Wiggly in Union Springs, announced today that he will open his new Piggly Wiggly store on Monday, October 2, 1995.
Happy Birthday wishes are extended to Mrs. Mary Bell, who will turn 102 September 28. Mrs. Bell is a resident of Southern Springs and is the mother of Mrs. Betty Main of our city.
DSI (dialysis clinic) is holding Open House in its new facility on Conecuh Street on Sunday. DSI purchased the old Community Bank building and it has been completely renovated.
50 Years Ago - 1970
Here is an Old Saying: Success is getting what you want; Happiness is wanting what you get!
They ordained three new deacons at the First Baptist Church last Sunday. They are Mr. Otis Long, Gordon Durham, and Sam Caley.
Earl Phillips and family attended the Alabama-Florida football game in Tuscaloosa last week, and Thomas May and W. H. Garner attended the Auburn-Tennessee game in Birmingham. Both Alabama teams won, so everybody at The Herald was happy.
75 Years Ago - 1945
Mr. and Mrs. W. W. Jordan, Rev. O. C. Kidd, Rev. H. R. Miller, and Mr. J. A. Richardson went over to Eufaula last Thursday night to see the football game between U. S. H. S. and Eufaula.
Mr. and Mrs. E. A. Cameron and Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Illis motored to Atlanta, Ga., Wednesday and will remain through Friday evening.
Mrs. W. O. Turnipseed has returned from a recent visit to her mother, Mrs. J. J. Walton, in Greensboro, Ala.
100 Years Ago - 1920
There will be a Hog Sale, Tuesday, Oct. 26th. Parties expecting to have hogs for sale at that time will please notify S. P. Rainer or J. A. McLeod.
You know you can get just anything you want at the 5 and 10 cents Store.
For many weeks the public highway from here to Montgomery was agitated in a lively manner, some wanting the road to go on the upper route, that is by the way of Thompson, Fitzpatrick, and Mitchell, and others preferring the lower route, by Shopton. After two or more hearings, the State Board rendered a decision in favor of the upper route, pleading economy as the deciding factor. A plea for a rehearing was granted Monday of this week, at which time a large number of representative citizens from this county went to Montgomery, and laid their arguments before the Board. A decision has not yet been rendered.
