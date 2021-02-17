10 Years Ago - 2011
Ms. Chenetta Daren is a native of Montgomery and a 7th grade Math teacher at South Highlands and is Teacher of the Week.
The Teacher of the Month at Conecuh Springs Christian School is Mrs. Elizabeth Roughton.
The 119th Annual Farmers Conference salutes Mrs. Rosia Jerniagan of Union Springs.
25 Years Ago - 1996
Joseph Barnett of Fitzpatrick made the President’s List (All A’s) at the University of Alabama for the fall quarter.
Judges for this year’s Math Fair were Mr. Mike Broner and Mr. Charles Cook.
Family members gathered Sunday afternoon at the home of Mr. and Mrs. A. C. Houston to help celebrate their granddaughter, Allyson Cuulpepper’s fifth birthday. Everyone very much enjoyed watching her open very excintingly her many gifts. A beautiful circus birthday cake and ice cream were enjoyed by all. On Friday, Allyson also enjoyed sharing with her classmates and her teacher, Mrs. Phelps, cupcakes and punch. Allyson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Juinor Culpepper.
50 Years Ago - 1971
Mr. and Mrs. James Allen Main announce the birth of a son, Benjamin Saxon, on Sunday, Feb. 14, 1971, at Druid City Hospital, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Young Padgett who is connected with his father, Lee, at Union Springs Truck and Tractor Co. was in the Herald office this week and said that they were now dealers for the all new Massey-Ferguson tractors.
Roger Welk, District Manager for Wayne Poultry Co., will speak to the Union Springs Exchange Club next Friday, President Fred Wilson announced today.
Field Trial Special at Western Auto: You can get a free ladies or men’s watch with the purchase of a color TV, electric stove, refrigerator, home freezer, gas range, or four Davis tires.
75 Years Ago - 1946
Guthrie A. Lott S1-c arrived last week from the South Pacific to spend his leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. T. Lott.
Miss Colleen Campbell spent the past week-end in Ramer, with Miss Emily Cowles.
Mr. and Mrs. I. S. Cohn will return Friday from a ten-day stay in New York City.
100 Years Ago - 1921
We have just received a complete line of--Wood Stubb’s Famous Blue Ribbon Seed in Bulk and will be mighty glad to fill our order. More and better seed for your money. Lamar’s - a good drug store. Penslar Remedies - Norris Candies - Phone 26
Little Jamie Rainer, Jr., celebrated his sixth birthday by inviting twenty of his little friends to the lovely country home of his parents on the Peachburg Road. Many out-door games were enjoyed by the little people, after which they were invited into the dining room to cut the birthday cake. Rosolind Underwood cut the ring. Florence Rainer, the button, and the thimble fell to Mrs. Underwood. The guests were served delicious cream and cake.
Miss Mary C. Moore, of Fitzpatrick, is the guest of Miss Sarah Baskin.
Mr. G. J. Alley, of Midway, made the Herald a pleasant call Tuesday.
Mr. Winton M. Blount spent Thursday in Montgomery.
