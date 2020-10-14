10 Years Ago - 2010
Morgan Leigh Dykes was selected as Bullock County’s Junior Miss.
Mrs. Jane May is the teacher of the week at South Highlands Middle School. May teaches the 4th grade and has taught at South Highlands for 24 years.
25 Years Ago - 1995
The clean-up of debris left after Hurricane Opal struck the city Oct. 4 could take city crews at least eight more weeks. Mayor Durden Dean told the city council Monday night that the city crews are working on the clean-up of debris in the city but due to the large amount of limbs and trees it could take eight more weeks for the clean-up to be completed.
James and Zelda Mahaffey announced today that they will soon be closing the Fair Co., a local department store. The Fair Co. has been in business since 1914.
McDonald’s and Subway are nearing completion. Both are scheduled to open this month.
50 Years Ago - 1970
Donnie and Betty Hubbard, authorized Sears catalog sales merchants, are giving 10 percent off this week on als floor samples. They are in Hinson Village. Take a run out there and see for yourself.
Mrs. Melba Culpepper attended a Merle Norman Cosmetic Seminar in Birmingham.
Mrs. Leo Clark was hostess for the October meeting of the Chunnenuggee Garden Club.
75 Years Ago - 1945
Lieut. and Mrs. Henry Fillingim and little daughter Gaye, arrived Saturday, from Sarasota, Fla., for a visit to Mrs. Vivian Hixon. Lt. Fillingim left Monday for Tallahassee and reassignment.
Miss Jackie Cottle was hostess to the Intermediate Girls’ Auxiliary of the Baptist Church, at her home on Monday afternoon, with twelve members present. An enjoyable program was given with Mary Ann Springer, as leader. Sarah McLendon conducted the devotionals and other members taking part. After the program Jackie carried her guests to Holmes Cafe where they were served pie a la mode.
Mr. and Mrs. J. P Eich, Jr., who have recently moved to Hardaway, where Mr. Eich has opened a grocery store were the Sunday guests of Mr. and Mrs. J. P. Eich.
100 Years Ago - 1920
Fine, registered pacing mare, best horse in county for hunting on. Work anywhere, afraid of nothing. P. F. Miles
The many friends of Mrs. R. J. Lawrence are sorry to hear that she is quite ill with malaria fever.
The weather the past two days has been crisp and cool and with the advent of freezing temperature, this was a good time for hog killing, and a lot of people took advantage of the cool weather and killed.
Cane grindings have been galore for the past 10 days. Mr. and Mrs. Ray Jordan and Mr. M. W. Hall and Mr. Warren Hall entertained quite a crowd at their cane mills, which was much enjoyed.
