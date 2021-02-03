10 Years Ago - 2011
Thomas and Linda Roughton recently celebrated 51 years of marriage, not to count the years they were in love prior to getting married.
Coach LeBarron Wright is a native of Mobile, Al and he’s currently teaching Physical Education, fourth thru seventh grades at South Highland Middle School. He is the teacher of the Week at South Highland Middle School.
25 Years Ago - 1996
Crispy Chick: 2-pc. Combo $2.49 includes 2 pc mixed, Tots and Small Drink - Wolf and Glenda May
Mrs. Dina Mason Moore, Mrs. Solonge Faulk, Mrs. Wilma Cook, Mrs. Faye Gaston and Mrs. Jean Brewer attended the quarterly meeting of the Pike County Historical and Genealogical Society on Sunday afternoon.
Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie L. Carter were honored on their sixty-fourth wedding anniversary on Sunday at The Mt. Silla Baptist Church in Union Springs, AL.
50 Years Ago - 1971
Officers of the Bullock County CowBelles for 1971-72 are: President, Mrs. Billy Austin; Secretary, Mrs. Sib Paul; Vice-President, Mrs. J. P Tompkins, Jr.
Mr. and Mrs. E. A. Cameron, Mr. Don Segrest, Mrs. Vivian Hixon and Mrs. Juanita Pope went to Altlanta Sunday for the Spring Fashion Show and to purchase spring and summer merchandise for their firm, The Fair Co.
Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Cohn went to Atlanta Sunday to attend the Spring Fashion Show and to purchase spring and summer merchandise for their firm, M. Cohn and Son.
75 Years Ago - 1946
Mr. Jack Springer has accepted the position as Pharmacist with the Jordan Drug Co., made vacant by the resignation of Mr. H. B. Hamner, and is now on duty there. Jack is a recent graduate of A. P. L. in Auburn.
The friends of Jesse R. Finlayson, son of Mr. and Mrs. James M. Finlayson, of Inverness, will be interested in knowing that he has been promoted to Staff Sergeant in the 8th Air Force, stationed in the Army Air Base on Okinawa.
Spring flowers added their fragrance and cheer to the living room of Mrs. W. T. Cochran on Wednesday afternoon when her bridge club met there. Mrs. A. M. Redd was winner of the high score and slam prizes and Mrs. J .K. Haygood received the consolation. The members and guest players were Mrs. Asam Rainer, Mrs. William E. Rainer, Mrs. B. D. Cohn, Mrs. W. H. Blount, Mrs. W. M. Blount, Mrs. H. C. Chappell, Mrs. Irvin Ellis, Mrs. T. F. Blue, Mrs. J. B. Powell and Mrs. C. M. Franklin.
Bobby Cameron spent the weekend in Auburn with relatives.
100 Years Ago - 1921
The younger set of the city enjoyed the hospitality of Mr. John Allen Crook, on Friday evening, when he entertained at a dance, at the home of his mother, Mrs. John A. Crook on North Prairie Street. When the guests arrived, a delicious punch was served by Misses Virginia Crook and Margaret Tucker. Those sharing the hospitality of John Allen were: Misses Helen Claire Rosenstihl, Sarah Bragg Horn, Harriet Blue, Ruth Howard, Mary Reeves, Evelyn Shehee, Carolyn Blue, and Marguerite Harris, and Messrs. Robert Kirkland, John Warren Branscomb, Wyman Davis, Lorenzo Fitzpatrick, Homer Joes, John Feagin, Robert Cope, William Dawson, Dozier Fitzpatrick, Cleb Loflin, and Jessie Laney. Other guests were Mr. James Foster, Marbury Rainer, Miss Flora McLeod, Miss Denny, Mrs. Flora Harris, Mr. and Mrs. M. N. Eley, Mr. and Mrs. E. A. Cameron, and Mrs. C. M. Franklin.
Circle No. 1 of the Presbyterian Church will serve a Brunswick Stew Dinner next Monday, the place to be announced later. Come, everybody who can.
Get your Valentines at the 10c Store.
