10 Years Ago- 2011
Monica Michelle Cobb of Butler, Alabama, and Thomas Tucker Trussell of Montgomery, were united in marriage on Monday, October 31. Magistrate Michael H. Mulcahy performed the ceremony in Montgomery, Alabama.
The Chunnenuggee Public Garden Club met for the November 10, 2011, meeting at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with Mrs. Faye Gaston as hostess.
The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will be held Monday, December 5, 2011, at 7:00 a.m. at the First Missionary Baptist Church located on 106 Holcombe Avenue East, Union Springs, Alabama.
4-H students at South Highlands Middle School attended the Auburn University Homecoming game, Auburn University versus Samford University, on Saturday, November 19, 2011, and had a great time enjoying all the activities.
25 Years Ago- 1996
Custom agents dropped in on some city businesses last Wednesday and hauled away items believed to be not authentic. Police Lt. Jimmy C. Martin told the Herald that the Customs Agents asked that he accompany them to the 99c Variety Store, Esquire, and Coleman’s to serve warrants.
Firemen were called to the 99c Variety Store at 7:00 a.m. Friday Morning, Dec 13, after smoke was seen boiling from the building. The business is located on the corner of Prairie and Hardaway Street and is what many will remember as the old Alabama Power Company Office building.
This week, the Chamber of Commerce announced that the Annual Christmas Lighting Contest would be held again this year. The First Place Winner will receive a $100 Savings Bond, Second and Third Place will each receive a $50 Savings Bond.
Union Springs Elementary School will present its annual Christmas Program Thursday, December 19, 1996, at 6:30 p.m.
50 Years Ago- 1971
Bullock County Junior High Rams will celebrate Homecoming Saturday, Dec. 11, against Union Springs Junior High.
Mr. and Mrs. James Benjiman Johnson, Jr., of Fitzpatrick, announce the engagement of their daughter, Patricia Mormon, to Stephan Sidney Turnipseed, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Sidney Turnipseed, Jr., of Mathews.
In a 6:00 p.m. ceremony on Nov. 25, in the First United Methodist Church of Dadeville, Miss Elise Farrington, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Raphord Farrington, became the bride of Robert Edward Williams, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward Williams of Union Springs.
Miss Terre Graham, whose marriage to Mitchell Warren Martin will be an event of Dec. 16, was complimented recently when Mrs. Troup Cunningham entertained at a miscellaneous shower.
75 Years Ago- 1946
Mr. Alex Hompson has accepted a position with Mr. W. A. Armstrong, owner of the local Jitney Jungle, and will be glad to have his friends call on him there.
The marriage of Miss Grace Ellen Cole and Mr. W. J. Lee, Jr., was solemnized on Friday, December 13th, at 7:30 p.m., at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. R. Cole, at Three Notch. Dr. J. M. Glenn was the officiant.
On Sunday, December 22, “White Christmas” will be observed at the Methodist Church. Music will be furnished at this time by the daughter of Rev. and Mrs. Tate, Mrs. Virginia Tate Herod, who is one of the music teachers at Huntingdon College.
The friends of Mr. and Mrs. Thoma Ellis will be interested to know that he has accepted a position as bacteriologist with Alabama State Health Department and that they have located in Montgomery.
100 Years Ago- 1921
The game of basketball played here, on the school grounds, last Saturday, was a crowd-drawing feature. It was a contest between the High School girls of Troy and the High School girls of this city, and a spirited and lively game it proved, with fine playing on both sides.
Fine Box Papers for Christmas, 50c to $2.00, at Ravencroft’s. Christmas Boxes from 5c to 25c each, at Ravencroft’s.
The pecan is the ideal lazy man’s crop, providing he has enough energy to own the trees.
