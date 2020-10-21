10 Years Ago - 2010
The ninety-first Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast was held November 1, at the First United Methodist Church. Mayor John McGowan welcomed everyone and turned the meeting over to the church Pastor, Ron Lee.
The Conecuh Springs Christian School held a Trunk-or-Treat on Friday on the football field at the school. Children dressed in costumes and went to each truck for a treat.
25 Years Ago - 1995
Union Springs has another sandwich shop. Subway opened Wednesday morning at the corner of Powell and Conecuh streets.
Lavatta Roten and her son, Ronnie, were in the office last Friday and took out a subscription to the Herald. Mrs. Roten lives in Palmetto, GA and her son lives in Dunwoody, GA. Mrs. Roten is the former Lavatta Meredith of this city.
A reception honoring Dr. Emfinger for his dedicated service to Bullock County for 45 years will be held Nov. 2.
50 Years Ago - 1970
Local police were notified early Sunday morning by Mr. Billy Jenkins, owner of the Sure Service Station in Union Springs, that his business was burglarized sometime after closing hours Saturday night. Jenkins told a Herald reporter that he could only miss a couple of cartons of cigarettes.
If you have a talent, such as playing a guitar, the piano, singing, then your help is needed by the Tenth grade of the Bullock Memorial School. They are sponsoring an old-fashioned Talent Show on Nov. 19 to raise money for visual aids for their class.
Three Bullock County convicts escaped from the County Jail last Monday night and two headed for Macon County in a stolen car belonging to Curtis Elzie.
75 Years Ago - 1945
The Green’s Store Community Club will meet Friday evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Dykes.
Mrs. C. M. Franklin used roses to adorn her living room on Tuesday morning when she was hostess to the Tuesday Club. The players on this occasion were Mesdames C. W. McDonald, F. W. Rainer, Ed Farrior, Irvin Ellis, Jacke Bishop, J. K. Haygood, S. J. Caldwell and E. A. Dantzher. The high score was awarded to Mrs. S. J. Caldwell.
Lieut. D. B. Cohn has received an honorable discharge from the U. S. Army Air Corps and has joined his family here, at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. I. S. Cohn.
Congressman George W. Andrews spent the week-end in Union Springs.
100 Years Ago - 1920
A large crowed witnessed the football game on last Friday afternoon, when the Eufaula High School went down in defeat before the Wildcats of the Union Springs High School, to the tune of 14 to 12.
The Woman’s Auxiliary will hold its annual Bazaar Friday, Dec. the 3rd, in the Red Cross Room. Fancy work, candy, and all kinds of good things to eat may be found here.
Mrs. Winton Blount was hostess on Friday afternoon entertaining the members of the Thirteen Bridge Club.
Mrs. Watt W. Jordan and Mrs. C. Ray Loving entertained a few friends on last Friday evening, at the home of Mrs. Bessie M. Norman, with a rook party. After the games, a salad course, with coffee, was served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.