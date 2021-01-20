10 Years Ago - 2011
Bullock County’s Jim Main has been appointed to the Alabama State Supreme Court by out-going Gov. Bob Riley.
The teacher of the week is Ms. LaTonya Kennebrew who works at South Highlands Middle School in Union Springs.
25 Years Ago - 1996
Valerie D. Cole and Curtis E. Pritchett will be married on January 20, 1996, at the Morning Star Baptist Church in Union Springs.
Clint May, son of Ben and Bonnie May, celebrated his eighth birthday with his parents, grandparents, and brother, Jason, at his home on North Prairie Street.
Mrs. W. T. Cochran entertained the Twentieth Century Club on Tuesday at the Union Springs Country Club. After enjoying a delicious buffet meal, the meeting was brought to order by Club President Liz Mahaffey.
50 Years Ago - 1971
Mrs. O. Emfinger was hostess to the Helen Stuart Society of the First Baptist Church on Monday with a good attendance.
Becky and Bubba Hall were charming hosts of a holiday party on Dec. 28. Lt. Col. Hall has just recently returned from a tour of duty in Vietnam.
Mr. and Mrs. William L. Turner announce the birth of a son on January 11, at Baptist Hospital, Montgomery, Ala. He has been named William Lee Jr.
Mr. and Mrs. C. B. Williams, Mr. and Mrs. Carroll Blow, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Paulk, and Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Bledsoe formed a congenial party going over to Montgomery Sunday for the inauguration of George Wallace and for the ball at the Coliseum Monday night.
75 Years Ago - 1946
Prescriptions - Your prescriptions will be carefully compounded at this drug store - Main Drug Store - Pete Main, Prop. - Phone 12 - Res. Phone 211
Mrs. J. T. Knowles, Mrs. O. T. Tompkins, Misses Estelle Tompkins and Carolyn Braswell, and Mr. and Mrs. Viron Turnipseed spent Friday in Montgomery.
Mr. V. Flening Griswold, Jr., has returned to A.P. I. after spending the week-end with his father, Mr. V. F. Griswold, Sr.
Mrs. Lester Adams and her daughter, Leslie, went to Birmingham Tuesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Grady Smith returned home last week after having spent a most enjoyable week with his brother, Charles Smith, of Akron, Ohio, and other relatives in Cleveland and Cuyaga Falls.
Sgt. Melvin Roten has reenlisted for three years and will report to Atlanta after his ninety-day furlough. He served twenty months overseas in India and Alaska.
Warren Hall went back to his station with Merchant Marine Sunday.
100 Years Ago - 1921
The Music Study Club met on Wednesday afternoon with Mrs. S. J. Caldwell at her hone on East Conecuh Street.
Mr. and Mrs. F. H. Anderson entertained at two of the loveliest parties of the season on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Their attractive home on Northern Heights was a scene of loveliness. Vases of Narcissus were used in profusion throughout the spacious living-room and dining room.
Adult Missionary Society No. 2, of the Methodist Church, met on Monday afternoon with Mrs. Ethel Underwood.
