10 Years Ago- 2012
There will be a Town Hall meeting Sunday, September 16, 2012 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bullock County Courthouse. The Bullock County Legislative Delegation will be on hand to reference the Special Election on September 18, 2012.
On September 11, 2012, Union Springs Mayor John McGowan joined the State of Alabama and Governor Robert Bentley by lowering the flag at the Union Springs City Hall to half-mast in remembrance of the 9-11 tragedy that affected all Americans' way of life.
Bullock County E-911 Board recommends that each home in the county have its address numbers in white, three-inch, reflective material on a green sign that can be seen from both directions. This will help ambulances, firefighters, law enforcement, etc., quickly find your location when you need them.
Crimestoppers met Thursday, September 13, 2012 at the building next door to the Presbyterian Church. Members present were President Bill Mauri, Barbara McLaurine, Ann Maxwell and Thomas Ritch.
25 Years Ago- 1997
Morris Thornton, Jr. graduated on August 29, 1997 from John M. Patterson State Technical College in Montgomery, Alabama, with a diploma in Diesel Mechanics. The ceremony was held at Alcazar Temple at 6:00 p.m. in Montgomery, Alabama. Morris is employed by Wiley Sanders, Inc.
Dean Wilson, the grandson of Ruth and George Jenkins of Midway, won the titles of Mr. Alabama in Birmingham and Mr. Montgomery in Montgomery for the 1997 Body Building Contests. Dean is a senior at Alabama State in Montgomery and plans on a career in sports therapy and medicine.
NBA superstar Charles Barkley of the Houston Rockets was the guest speaker for an assembly program at Bullock County High School on Sept. 10. A native of Leeds, Alabama, who attended Auburn University, where he was named Southeastern Conference men's basketball player of the decade for the 1980s, Barkley encouraged the Bullock County High student body to excel academically and to listen to their teachers and parents.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new $1.3 million National Guard armory in Union Springs will be held on Friday, Sept. 26, 1997, at 3 p.m.
50 Years Ago- 1972
The Indian Creek Baptist Church was the setting for the candlelight wedding of Miss Dianne Shepherd and Richard Pittman on Saturday, August 26, at eight o'clock in the evening. Rev. Frank Elliot performed the double ring ceremony.
The Almeria Community Club held its monthly meeting Friday night, Sept. 15. After a delicious supper, the meeting was called to order by the president, Mr. Wayne Roughton. Minutes were given by Miss Joyce Brooks and the devotional by Mrs. Eloise Davis.
Nation-wide attention centered on Union Springs last Saturday when William Renfroe, operator at the Y Service Station near Union Springs at the intersection of Highway 8 and 26, spotted the Florida couple who swapped their 3-month old baby for a used car.
Lt. Gov. Jere Beasley will be the featured speaker at the Exchange Club's weekly luncheon meeting next Friday, Sept. 29, at 12:00 noon. All members are urged to try to be present.
75 Years Ago- 1947
Mrs. George Blue has accepted a position with the Bullock County Propane Gas Co. and is now in charge of their office and display room.
School started on September 8, 1947. The Jr. I. B. Section elected their class officers during the first few days. We elected the following: President, Jeanette Cole; Vice Pres., Peggy Guthrie; Secretary, C. M. Shepherd; Treasurer, Ginger Pruett; Student Council Representative, Lallie Redd; Reporter, Marvis Evans. We hope these officers will be very active and perform their duties well. Reporter–Marvis Evans.
Mrs. A. L. Johnston announces the marriage of her daughter, Mrs. Louise Johnston Owens, to Mr. James Dean Brooks, of Union Springs. The groom studied electrical engineering at Auburn and is now employed by the State Highway Department, engineering division. At present Mr. and Mrs. Brooks are at home in Eufaula.
Naval Seaman 2-c Frank Stroud III will leave for San Diego, California, Friday, after spending two weeks here with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. Frank Stroud, Jr. He will be transferred to Jacksonville, Fla., soon, for a period of study there.
100 Years Ago- 1922
Rev. J. L. Marlow, of Midway, will begin a revival at Sardis Church on Sunday night, September 17. Children will receive special attention. Union Springs people are invited to attend.
Chief of Police Carlisle has had a force of men cleaning up "Main Street," hence it looks much neater and more inviting.
Autos are seen in Union Springs almost daily, bearing advertising signs of the Barbour County Fair, the Pike County Fair, the Dale County Fair, and other counties' fairs: but what's the matter with Bullock County that we cannot have a county fair just as good as that of any other county, if not a little bit better? We used to have such, and each time it proved a good thing for the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.