10 Years Ago- 2012
A mobile home located at 808 Williams Street was destroyed by fire Sunday, July 14, 2012.
Mount Silla Missionary Baptist Church is seeking a certified bonded contractor for repairs and renovations. Anyone interested in bidding, please call Deacon James Carter at (334) 339-8652 or Deacon Tony Cooper at (334) 202-0232. Bid Closing 9:00 a.m. CST July 21, 2012.
Abby Elizabeth Smith, bride-elect of Charles Tyler Mask, was honored with a Bridal Tea and Shower at Woodland United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 24, 2012. The hostesses were Kathy Blue, Liz Braswell, Beth Chancellor, Marsha Daniel, Cyndi Dennis, Cecilia Moorer, Belinda Spivey, Vickie Stewart, and Marla Summerhill.
25 Years Ago- 1997
An inmate at the Bullock County Correctional Facility walked to freedom July 6 and apparently searched for a getaway vehicle at several locations before finding one on Kennon St. Police Chief Love said his department was notified of a person who appeared to be wearing prison whites. The black male appeared to be attempting to steal vehicles at Live Oak Village. A call to the prison confirmed that an inmate had escaped.
Foster parents are unknown American heroes. Their generosity gives them and others immeasurable personal awards. They make all lives better by pointing children in successful directions. Call the Department of Human Resources (738-2740) to learn how to help children who need kindness and safekeeping in a family.
The Praise Quartet from Pensacola Christian College will present a program of inspirational music on July 18 at 7:00 p.m. at Faith Independent Methodist Church, Union Springs, Alabama. The Quartet’s program will feature delightful, heart-warming music with a message and a multimedia presentation about the College.
The Little Texas Bluegrass Gospel Group will be ministering in song and testimony at the Lighthouse Assembly of God on Saturday, July 12 at 7:00 p.m. They are from Macon County and the Auburn area, and everyone is invited to come and enjoy fellowship, singing, and worship.
50 Years Ago- 1972
Rev. Mickey Castleberry is back at the Eastside Baptist Church for the third straight year and Leaborne Eads for the fourth year in Eastside’s annual revival. The revival began Monday night and will close this Friday night with services each evening at 7:30. The church nursery is open each night.
Round-Up time at Indian Creek Baptist Church is Saturday, July 29, at 6:00 p.m. All interested parties are invited to attend the Vacation Bible School “Round-Up,” which will be climaxed with western-style fellowship. Vacation Bible School will begin Monday evening, July 31, 1972, at 6:30 p.m. Mrs. Annie P. Bean is leading the School as Director. Inverness Baptist Church is participating with our school.
Dr. John Long, Dean of the School of Fine Arts of Troy University, announces that Charles M. Staples of Union Springs, Alabama, has been accepted as a student at the Alabama High School of the Fine Arts, Birmingham, Alabama.
The Union Springs Herald was awarded second place in its category for the Best News Story in an Alabama weekly newspaper in 1972. The better newspaper contest is sponsored each year by the Alabama Press Association, and the judging in each category is done by out-of-state judges.
75 Years Ago- 1947
July 9th was Bullock and Macon County Day on the Hi Neighbor Program in Columbus, Ga. This proved to be a most enjoyable occasion for all who attended.
We have recently observed some good 4-H club projects being carried out by Bullock County 4-H club boys. Sam Hall, Jr., of Midway, has a fine corn field, and he also has a good hog project. Sam is planning on establishing a patch of alfalfa to gaze his hogs on. Sonny Cook has a fine flock of white Leghorn pullets as his 4-H project.
Tuesday before the fourth Sunday in July is the regular day for Liberty Cemetery Working. All who are interested, please be there or send help. Also, bring your lunch with you.
Col. Rosenstihl will entertain members of the Fire Department Friday evening in his rock garden. The company will have a practice drill in the space from in front of the courthouse to the American Bank corner at 5:30 Friday afternoon, and drivers are requested not to park their cars in this area during this drill.
100 Years Ago- 1922
The baseball game between Hurtsboro and Union Springs will take place on Friday at 4 p.m. Admission is only 25 cents.
There will be an all day singing at Liberty Church on the second Sunday in August. Dinner will be served on the ground. Everybody is invited. Please bring a full basket. The Enon singers are expected.
For State Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries- JAMES A. WADE- A practical farmer, operating and living on his own farm. The man who puts theory into practice. Your vote and influence will be highly appreciated. (Paid political advertisement by James A. Wade, Vincent, Ala.)
The Young Peoples Meeting of the W.M.U. of the Bullock Centennial Association was held Wednesday. A large number was present, with Miss Lizzie Hall as leader. The attendance banner was awarded the Three Notch Sunbeams for having the largest number present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.