By BJ Benton
Highly recruited defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry, a senior at Pike Road School and a former student of Bullock County Schools, had 43 scholarship offers to attend colleges around the United States.
Perry has narrowed it down to the following five colleges: the University of Alabama, University of Central Florida, Auburn University, Clemson University, and the University of Texas.
Perry had the privilege of an in-house visit with Nick Saban, Head Coach of Alabama Crimson Tide, on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at his grandparents, Sam and BJ Benton's home.
The evening began with Bullock County Commissioner John McGowan welcoming Coach Saban and Assistant Coach Kelly to Union Springs. Coach Saban spoke about his upbringing in a small town like ours.
Family pictures were taken, there was lots of laughter and much disbelief that Coach Saban was in Union Springs.
Later, as time passed, Khurtiss and his parents, Curtis Perry and Kristy Hurts; grandparents, Sam and BJ Benton were separated from the family to have a more personal conversation with Coach Saban. The conversation went amazingly well.
Coach Saban reassured us that Khurtiss would be in good hands if he accepted the invitation to participate in his program.
Not only did Coach Saban come to town, but we were also blessed for Coach Gus Malzahn, head coach of the University of Central Florida, to do an in-house visit on Friday the following day.
Commissioner John McGowan welcomed Coach Malzahn and his five assistant coaches. More pictures were taken, lots of laughter and food were enjoyed, after which it was time for business.
Coach Malzahn talked about his program and how Khurtiss would be a great fit. Khurtiss also had an in-house visit with Coach Bryan Harsin, coach for Auburn University Tigers, and his assistant coaches on Saturday at Perry's home in Montgomery, AL.
Coach Harsin talked about his program and how they would love to have Khurtiss on their team.
On Sunday, Khurtiss, his mother, and grandmother traveled to Clemson University in South Carolina for an official visit with Coach Dabo Swinney and his staff. Coach Swinney, too, would love to have Khurtiss on his team.
"We are blessed and highly favored by God for this opportunity," says his Grandmother BJ.
Khurtiss left Union Springs after his 8th-grade year and attended Park Crossing for three years. He transferred to Pike Road School his senior year, where the Patriots won the 2021 Alabama State Championship.
Khurtiss will sign his contract on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at noon at the Pike Road Gymnasium. Last but not least, Khurtiss also told me (BJ), "Ma, I want to put my city, Union Springs, on the map and make them proud."
I told him, "Son, your wishes have come true! We are on the map because Coach Nick Saban had never been to Union Springs, AL, and most coaches had never recruited a student from Bullock County Schools.
