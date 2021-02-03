By Darius Cates
On the last Tuesday of January, the Hornets had a rematch versus the Trojans of St. James. Similar to the previous game, both teams began with a quick pace. Bullock County had their way in the first quarter attacking the basket.
Towards the second period, St. James slowed down the Hornet’s scoring, making a run on their own. The intensity on the hardwood revved up from the hustle from each squad. The Hornets had a 27-21 lead by the end of the first half.
The game was more of a nail-biter in the second half. The game was a joy to watch for spectators who enjoy an uptempo speed and physicality. It was a grind for advantage as the officials swallowed their whistle and let the game flow.
The Hornets had a rough stint scoring the ball and settled from the outside. The Trojans had an opposite third-period draining wide-open threes.
St. James took control in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Hornets woke back up. Both teams went back-and-forth on the scoring board. Despite their effort, the Hornets fail by one point (50-49) as the final score.
De’Karia Anthony was Hornet’s high scorer with 15 points and Freshman Zitavious Taylor contributed with 13 points.
The Hornets are getting ready to go back to Montgomery for a first-round area tournament matchup on Feb. 9, 2021, at St. James.
