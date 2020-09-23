CSCS celebrated their Homecoming Week the week of September 14-18. The theme for the week was Home Sweet Home Homecoming 2020.
The students and faculty participated in the following spirit days during the week: Monday- HOME of the brave, Tuesday- HOMErun Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we were out of school due to the inclement weather Hurricane Sally produced, and Friday- Welcome HOME Eagles- Eagles Spirit Day.
The teachers nominated students each day who participated in the spirit week for prizes and Marisol Bravo-Mota, Peyton Anglin, CJ Hall, Lott Putnam, and Drew Wadsworth's names were drawn for prizes.
The Homecoming Court as elected by the student body was presented on Friday afternoon and included Homecoming King Richard Santay, Efraim Perez Vaquero, AJ Taylor, Lott Putnam, Homecoming Queen Marlene Reyes Bautista, Evangelina Bravo-Mota, Katelyn Jackson, and Brooke Graham.
Attending the game were graduates from the years of 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Homecoming 2020 was a great week of celebration for the CSCS family.
