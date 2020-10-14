By Coach Sheldon Ward
Friday Night, the Bullock County Hornets traveled to Ashford for a Region 2 4A matchup with the Yellow Jackets. Coming into the game, the Yellow Jackets held a 22-0 record over the Hornets. There would be something to say about that coming from the visitors.
The Hornets started the scoring onslaught on the defensive side of the ball. Jarquavious Smith recovered an Ashford fumble and raced down the field for a 42-yard scoop and score. The point after touchdown was good, and the Hornets led 7-0. After an Ashford punt, the Hornets once again found paydirt.
Bryant Grant took the handoff and took it 52 yards for the Hornets second score of the night. The point after touchdown was no good. That gave the Hornets a 13-0 lead. After going back and forth, the halftime score remained 13-0. At the start of the second half, the Hornets kicked off, and after two penalties, the Yellow Jackets punted back the Hornets.
Jay'Markis Foster took a pitch around the right end for a seven-yard touchdown on a seven-play drive. The two-point try was no good. That gave the Hornets a 19-0 lead. After kicking off, the Hornets found themselves extending their lead. After one play, Bryant Grant showed up once again.
This time on a 29 interception for a touchdown. The point after touchdown was no good, and the Hornets led 25-0. After receiving the kickoff, Ashford put together one of their better drives; only to stall to the Hornet defense. Having to punt, Luk'Aurthur Sturduvant blocked the Ashford punt, and the Hornet offense was in business again. Starting on the Ashford 48 yard line, the Hornets put together a ten-play drive that ended in ten Jay'Markis Foster touchdown.
That put the Hornets up by a score of 31-0. After constant strong defense, the Hornets forced a turnover on downs at the Yellow Jacket 25 yard line. On the first play of the drive, Ashford Quarterback, John Luke Lasseter scampered 49 yards for the Yellow Jackets' first and only score. BCHS led convincingly by a score of 31-8.
Late in the 4th, the Hornets, playing many backups, hit big once again—this time on a 48-yard touchdown run by Javaris Burgess. The point after touchdown was no good, and the Hornets led 37-8. On the ensuing kickoff, the Hornets got one more scoring opportunity.
On a Jaylen Sellers kickoff, he made a sensational play. Sellers not only kicked off, he got downfield, got in on the tackle, stripped the football, and recovered the football for the final Hornet score. Jermarkis Parker scored the two-point conversion. And that made the final score, Bullock County 45 and the Ashford Yellow Jackets 8.
Coach Ward stated that this was a game of great improvement. Back to back weeks of totaling over 300 plus yards of total offense and holding a team to only one score defensively. The Hornets finished with 344 yards of total offense. Not to mention defeating Ashford for the first time in school history.
Next, the Hornets were scheduled to play the Geneva Panther for Homecoming. Due to a positive COVID-19 case at Geneva High School, the Hornets will pick up a forfeit win. That will move the Hornets to 3-3 in region play and 4-4 overall. With one more region game ahead, the Hornets will battle the Alabama Christian Eagles at home. This game has huge playoff implications.
The game will take place on October 23rd at Thornton-Foster Stadium at 7:00 p.m. where Homecoming and Senior Night will also be observed.
