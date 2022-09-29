By Darius Cates
On Homecoming Night 2022, the Bullock County Hornets were determined to bounce back after a three-game losing streak. Their opponent, the Red Level Tigers, came into Union Springs with a three-game winning streak.
Key player Jay’markis Foster returned Friday after not playing in the Dale County game. Jay Smith went into the competition after suffering an injury against the Warriors. It was an all-out battle on the field. Both team defenses displayed toughness and will inside the trenches.
Both teams kept the opposing offense under wrap, but it was Bullock County’s offense that was able to break through with a score. Dominick Graves hit Everett Levett, Jr. with a nice over-the-shoulder pass on the right side of the endzone. With the Levett, Jr. touchdown and the extra point field goal by Hugo Garcia were the only points scored for the night. The Hornets’ defense continued to attack Red Level’s offense shutting down the passing game and getting after the backfield.
Senior Luk’Seth Sturdivant made a key sack on the Tiger’s quarterback just when Red Level was getting to build tempo. “The defense played well. We had a great gameplan coming in. We still missed a couple of tackles that could have been tackles for losses, but we’ll clean that up,” said Head Coach Derrick Levett. The Hornets pulled off the nail-biter 7-0 to cap off an eventful Homecoming Night.
“It’s always good. I told my guys they had done what they were supposed to do. We got the win for the community. Whenever you can win a homecoming game, it’s really for the community,” Coach Levett replied. Friday is the 2022 “Battle of Highway 29” game versus rival Booker T. Washington. Coach Levett discussed Bullock County’s matchup facing the Golden Tigers: “We’re looking to come in and stop their two explosive players, quarterback Elijah Hall and Notasulga transfer running back Tyreke McCullogh. They’re the one, two punch, and we have to come in, be focused, and get the trophy back to Union Springs.”
Kickoff starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Thorton-Foster Stadium.
