Friday night, the Bullock County Hornets took on its rival Booker T. Washington for the 2020 “Battle of Highway 29” game. The Hornets attempted to cancel the flight of the Golden Eagles for the third year in a row.
The Hornet’s offense looked pretty lethal in the first half with their elite running game. Robert “Pooh Bear” Williams led the offensive attack with his arm and smart scrambling. He threw two touchdowns in the first half, one to the speedy Brandon Perry (2-Pt conversion good) and the other to the x-factor Jarquavious Smith (2-Pt conversion no good).
Williams also crossed the pylon rushing for a 5-yard touchdown right before the halftime (2-Pt conversion no good). Another key player in the game is Bryant Grant. Grant was everywhere on the gridiron, making crucial plays on all three parts of the game.
Grant had great returns on special teams, made vital stops on defense, even gaining important yards on offense. Grant scored a rushing touchdown with his elite speed combined with elusiveness breaking tackles. The Hornets dominated the first half 26-6 over the Golden Eagles (BTW had a rushing TD. 2-Pt conversion was no good).
Once the second half began, it was a scare for Bullock County as it seemed BTW was making a comeback. Booker T. Washington running attack, led by their quarterback Elijah King began to build momentum.
King was able to gain for a touchdown run from the Hornets’ red zone (2-Pt conversion was good), cutting the league (26-14). On the defensive side, BTW scored off a fumble recovery resulting in the Golden Eagles marching down the field for six (2-Pt conversion was good). When BTW cut the lead into single digits (26-22), Bullock County did not panic.
They kept moving the ball with their excellent rushing game that turned to a big touchdown run by Javaris Burgess, expanding the lead back to double digits. With less than three minutes to go in the game, BTW attempted to pull off a miracle.
On fourth down, Freshman Kaleb Foster made a clutch pass deflection sealing the 32-22 Hornets’ victory. Bullock County Coach Sheldon Ward made a statement in the postgame: “In the first half, I had to make sure that the game was not over. Still have four quarters to play. Going into halftime we were up, 26-6.
We come out and scored one touchdown in the second half. When we get tired, we get a little sloppy sometimes, and we can’t do that. Down the stretch, we have better teams, and we have to play more sound football.
We have one way to go, and that’s up. I hope tonight started that movement up. We have opportunities still for a playoff spot. We just have got to fight until the finish.”
The Hornets will have their next home game on September 25, 2020, versus the Yellowjackets of Abbeville High School. Kickoff starts at 7:00 p.m.
