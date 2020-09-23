After a chaotic week that saw Tropical Storm Sally drop more than 10 inches of rain in just over a day, the CSCS Eagles were able to take the field for Homecoming against the Stallions of Marshall Christian.
Leaning on a stifling defense, the Eagles were able to get on the board early and often en route to a resounding 51-6 victory.
The offense for the Eagles was not forced to do much due the short field that was constantly supplied by the defense. There were less than 20 rushing attempts in the whole game. Leading the attack was Cesar Bravo-Mota, who only had 29 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns. Bravo-Mota also connected with Miguel Gudino on a 22 yard touchdown pass.
Caesar's brother, Sergio, also had 2 rushing touchdowns for the Eagles.
The passing attack for the Eagles was very successful when called upon to deliver. Lott Putnam only had 8 attempts, completing 4, for 105 yards and a touchdown.
He connected with Sergio Bravo-Mota on a beautiful 40 yard touchdown pass in the waning moments of the second quarter to pad the Eagle lead to 32-6.
The defense for CSCS turned in one of the best efforts in school history, by allowing less than 150 yards and only 6 points, and picking up 4 interceptions.
The only score that was given up was on a short field as Marshall recovered a fumble on the Eagles 3 yard line. Kevin Padilla led the Eagle defense with 6 tackles and 2 interceptions, 1 of which was returned for a touchdown. Ivan Reyes-Bautista also had a great night totaling 5 tackles and a sack. Cesar and Sergio Bravo-Mota were also active by totaling 4 tackles and 1 interception each.
Overall it was a great night for CSCS as they were clicking on all cylinders from the beginning till the end of the game. Next up the Eagles will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Bear Creek Academy. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
