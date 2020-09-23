By Sheldon Ward
On a very special Friday night, in the Battle OF Highway 29, and emotions high, the Bullock County Hornets put up a very strong First half to run to victory, 32-26, over the Booker T. Washington Eagles.
After a strong all around first half, the Hornets jumped out on the BTW Eagles 26-0.
The first score came when Robert Williams hit Brandon Perry dragging across the field for a 28 yard TD score. The point after was good, making the score 8-0 out the gate.
The Hornet defense stung the Eagles with an early turnover, giving the Hornets great field position. After a few plays, Bryant Grant took the handoff around the left end on a great run for another Hornet score.
The point after was no good. After another Hornet defensive stop, the Hornets marched down the field and Williams connected with Jarquavious Smith for a three yard TD strike. The point after was no good. The Hornets ended the first half scoring with a two yard TD run by Williams, making the score 26-0.
Before the close of the first half, the Eagles put together an offensive drive that ended in a three yard TD by Quarterback, Elijah Hall. The extra point was no good. The score going into halftime was 26-6.
In the second half, the Eagles offense came to life. After mounting a drive, BTW was able to put together a scoring drive and a successful conversion making the score 26-14.
Later in the third, the Eagles struck again on a Hornet turnover. On a Robert Williams fumble, the Eagle defense scooped the fumble and ran it in for a score.
After, the Hornet defense stood strong and got the ball back to the Hornet offense. Near the end of the fourth, the Hornet offense gained a score to put the game out of reach. On a Javaris Burgess Touchdown run, the Hornets pulled away with a 32-22 victory.
The win capped the first region win for the Hornets, bringing their region record to 1-2 and 2-2 overall. Another historic stat, coming into the game, the Hornets was 0-60 in region play in a 4A region.
Friday’s win, broke the ever so long streak. It came in a 2009, 30-19, win over Catholic, Montgomery.
Coach Ward stated, “We have to finish games when we have our opponent down and work to keep them from getting back in the game. It’s great to have the win but we still aren’t quite where we need to be.
"We have to eliminate the mental mistakes. We are getting better, but have to keep working to get to where we need to be. This win will be short-lived and we will get back to work Sunday.”
The Hornets are at home again next Friday, in a non-region matchup, against the Abbeville Yellow jackets. Abbeville comes into the game with a 3-1 record and a 35.2 scoring average.
The Hornets will have to rely on sound defense and disciplined offense. Friday night’s game time is set for 7:00 p.m.
