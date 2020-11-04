By Darius Cates
Friday, October 30, 2020, the Hornets faced the Tallassee Tigers to conclude the 2020 season. The Hornets started off blazing with their rushing attack. Quarterback Robert Williams ran for a nice one-yard touchdown off a quarterback keeper. The extra kick was no good. The Hornets’ defense had trouble against the Tiger’s run game.
Tallassee was able to explode the middle of the D-Line with ease. The power run resulted in Tallassee’s gaining two rushing touchdowns of their own. Although Bullock County’s offense began rolling at the start, they had offensive woes.
The offensive line had trouble with blocking assignments. Tallassee’s defense plowed their way into the backfield ruining rushing plays and hurrying the quarterback.
Between their two rushing touchdowns the Tiger’s came away with a pick-six. In the midst of the Hornets trailing, Williams took a huge hit while scrambling for a first down which took him out the rest of the first half. He came back in the middle of the second half.
Brandon Perry stepped in the quarterback position in the wildcat offense. With his speed, Perry burst for six-yards to the endzone, and the extra point was blocked. Bullock County trailed 21-12 at the end of the first half.
The game became more chippie in the second half. Neither team did not have any composer on the field. Both Hornets and Tigers drew most of their penalties from unsportsmanlike conduct and other mental mistakes. The Hornets had 18 penalties equaling 115 yards and the Tigers had 13 penalties equaling 110 yards.
On offense Bullock County gained a total of 386 yards but, could not convert on third nor fourth down with third down 4 for 11 and fourth down 1 for 4. The Hornets had a lack of defense against the Tiger’s running attack allowing 291 yards and three more touchdowns on the ground.
As Tallassee continued to outplay Bullock County and put up more points on the board, there was no energy to motivate a spark for the Hornets.
At the last moments of regulation, Perry was able to record a 31-yard run for his second touchdown. Senior Bryant Grant rushed for the two-point conversion. Grant finished with five receptions and 96 yards.
The Hornets lost 41-20 in their season finale. The Hornets finished the season with a 4-6 record with Geneva forfeiting due to the contraction of Covid-19.
