The Conecuh Springs Christian School (CSCS) Eagles hosted Clay County Christian, the number one team in the league, this past Friday night.
After a hotly contested defensive battle the Eagles ultimately fell 26-16.
The Eagles were able to put 16 points on the board, by far the most that Clay County had allowed, but it was not enough to win the contest. Cesar Bravo-Mota led the rushing attack with 59-yard rushing on 8 carries and 1 touchdown.
The other score came through the air as Lott Putnam connected with Richard Santay on a 20-yard touchdown pass.
The Eagle defense did a stellar job of holding clay county out of the end zone for the most part. Clay County had averaged 48 points in their previous contests. Leading the defense was Sergio Bravo-Mota with 8 tackles. Followed closely by Kevin Padilla with 7 and Efraim Perez-Vaquero with 6.5 tackles respectively.
Perez-Vaquero also had a forced fumble. Miguel Gudino also pitched in 3.5 tackles and 1 interception.
Overall, it was a great football game where unfortunately a team had to lost. Next up the Eagles will travel to Chilton Christian for the semifinal playoff game.
Kickoff is set for Thursday at 4:00 pm. All fans are encouraged to attend and where white as we will be the visiting team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.