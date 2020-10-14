MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the terms of that certain mortgage executed by SANNY CHOWDHURY, individually and SANNY CHOWDHURY, as President of Shaleha, Inc., to MARY CLAIRE ADAMS on the 30th day of November, 2010, which mortgage is recorded in Mortgage Book 379 at Page 71-78, Probate Office, Bullock County, Alabama and default continuing and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the following described property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door in Union Springs, Bullock County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 4th day of November, 2020, to-wit:
Lot No. 6 in the City of Union Springs, Alabama, according to the Mcllwain Plat (being a resubdivision of Lot 2 in Block 36 of the map of George B. Miles made in 1898) according to a survey made by Jack L. Carr on May 14, 1948, which plat or survey is now on file in the Probate Office of Bullock County, Alabama; also a part of Lot 3 in block 36 according to the said George B. Miles Survey and more particularly described as beginning at the Southeast corner of said above described Lot No. 6 and running thence South a distance of 4 feet, thence West 100 feet, thence North 4 feet to the Southwest corner of said Lot No. 6, 4 feet, thence East 100 feet to the point of beginning.
DEED REFERENCE: Book HH-2, Pages: 310-311
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 104 Beaumont Drive, Union Springs, AL 36089
The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Mortgage and Note, including but not limited to the nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.
Said property will be sold subject to the following items which may affect the title to said property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights of way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said mortgage.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
Mary Claire Adams
426 Lee Loop Road
Union Springs, AL 36089
Mortgagee
John W. Waters, Jr.
Attorney for Mortgagee
John W. Waters, Jr., Attorney At Law
214 Prairie Street North
Union Springs, Alabama, 36089
(334) 738-5505
