IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
BULLOCK COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No: AD-2020-610-1
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
BESSIE LEE HUDSON
Limited Letters of Administration of the estate of Charles Demetrius Black having been duly granted to Jennifer Kendrick on the 22 day of July 2020, by the Honorable James E. Tatum, Judge of Probate Court of Bullock County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Gerald C. Brooks Attorney for Jennifer Kendrick, Administrator
Union Springs Herald 99w 9/23
