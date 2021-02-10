IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
BULLOCK COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: The Estate of Augusta Johnson, Deceased.
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration were granted to Kenneth Bentford as Administrator of the Estate of Augusta Johnson, deceased, on the 9th day of February, 2021, by the Honorable James Tatum, Judge of Probate.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Kenneth Bentford as Administrator of the Estate of Augusta Johnson, deceased
Penn & Seaborn, LLC
53 Highway 110
Post Office Box 5335
Union Springs, Alabama 36089
334-738-4486 Telephone
334-738-4432 Facsimile
Union Springs Herald 116w 02/10, 02/17, 02/24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.