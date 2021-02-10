IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

BULLOCK COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of Augusta Johnson, Deceased.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration were granted to Kenneth Bentford as Administrator of the Estate of Augusta Johnson, deceased, on the 9th day of February, 2021, by the Honorable James Tatum, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Kenneth Bentford as Administrator of the Estate of Augusta Johnson, deceased

Penn & Seaborn, LLC

53 Highway 110

Post Office Box 5335

Union Springs, Alabama 36089

334-738-4486 Telephone

334-738-4432 Facsimile

Union Springs Herald 116w 02/10, 02/17, 02/24

