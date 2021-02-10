IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
BULLOCK COUNTY, ALABAMA
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF BULLOCK
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
FANNIE LOU HICKS, Deceased
NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING
PROBATE OF WILL
TO: all heirs and next of kin of FANNIE LOU HICKS, deceased.
You will please take notice that on the 2nd day of February, 2021 a certain paper in writing, purported to be the last Will and Testament of FANNIE LOU HICKS was filed in my office for Probate by RODNEY DEWAYNE HICKS, and that the 17th day of March, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof, at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.
Given under my hand, this 2nd day of February, 2021.
JAMES E. TATUM
Judge of Probate
Bullock County, Alabama
Union Springs Herald 145w 02/10, 02/17, 02/24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.