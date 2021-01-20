Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by George Delbridge and Voncile P. Delbridge, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Urban Financial Group, on September 25, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Bullock County, Alabama, in Book 378, Page 69; the undersigned Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee for Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB4, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Union Springs, Bullock County, Alabama, on April 14, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Bullock County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot # 10 of the Can Do Subdivision near Aberfoil, located in the SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 Section 30, Township 13, Range 24, Bullock County, Alabama, as per a map or plat made by James B. Johnson on December 7, 1972, which map or plat is on file in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Bullock County, Alabama, in plat or Map Book 1, Page 75.. Property street address for informational purposes: 569 Highway 239 , Union Springs, AL 36089. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from April 14, 2020 until May 26, 2020, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Union Springs, Bullock County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from May 26, 2020 until August 4, 2020, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Union Springs, Bullock County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 4, 2020 until September 29, 2020, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Union Springs, Bullock County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from September 29, 2020 until January 6, 2021, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Union Springs, Bullock County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 6, 2021 until March 2, 2021, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Union Springs, Bullock County, Alabama. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee for Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB4, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 20-02963 The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 03/02/2021 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Union Springs, Bullock County, Alabama.
Union Springs Herald 760w 01/20
