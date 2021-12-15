MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by SANDRA PARHAM A/K/A SANDRA PARHAMS, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Worldwide Mortgage Company, its successors and assigns, on May 25, 2007, in the original amount of $92,832.00, said Mortgage being recorded on June 6, 2007 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Bulloch County, Alabama, in Book 357 Page 216 ; and last assigned to CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC by virtue of that Assignment of Mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Bulloch County, Alabama on September 5, 2018, in Mtg Book 396 Page 149 . CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, as holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the following described property will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Bulloch County Courthouse, located at 217 N. Prairie Street, Union Springs, Alabama on February 3, 2022, during the legal hours of sale the following described real estate, situated in Bulloch County, Alabama, to-wit:
One lot or parcel of land located in Bullock County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Lot 41, of Leaning Oaks Estates, First Addition Subdivision, a subdivision located in Bullock County, Alabama, per map or plat of same recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Bullock County, Alabama, in Plat Book 2, Page 104.
Also conveyed herewith is a 2007 Clayton Manufactured Home, compromised of two sections, and bearing Serial Numbers WHC016152GA-A and WHC016152GA-B, which is permanently attached to and made a part of the real property.
Property Known As: 118 Andrea Drive, Union Springs, AL 36089 (address for informational purposes only)
Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said Mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourses expressed or implied as to title, use and\or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled hereto. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments or easements, liens, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and any security deeds, mortgages or deeds of trust and any other matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including attorney’s fees. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC
Robert J. Solomon
Attorney for Holder
Solomon | Baggett, LLC
3763 Rogers Bridge Road
Duluth, GA 30097
(678) 243-2512
The law firm is acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Union Springs Herald 659w 12/15, 12/22, 12/29
