NOTICE OF CHANGE IN CONTROL OF
BANK HOLDING COMPANY
Jeremy F. Gilpin, South Lake Tahoe, California, Jeffrey A. Smith, Atlanta, Georgia, Thomas H. Greene, Atlanta, Georgia, Joy B. Smith, Cairo, Georgia, and Mark Burgessporter, Duluth, Georgia, intend to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to acquire 25 percent or more of the shares and thereby control of Community Bankshares, Inc., LaGrange, Georgia. Community Bankshares, Inc. controls Community Bank & Trust - West Georgia, LaGrange, Georgia, and Community Bank & Trust – Alabama, Union Springs, Alabama. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the notice.
You are invited to submit comments in writing on this notice to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, 1000 Peachtree Street N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30309-4470. The comment period will not end before January 6, 2022 and may be somewhat longer. The Board’s procedures for processing applications may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262.25. To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Board’s procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the notice, contact Erien Terry, Assistant Vice President, at (404) 498-7106. The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the notice if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period.
