NOTICE OF COMPLETION
Carter’s Contracting Services, Inc., hereby gives notice of completion of a contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. BR-0618(251) in Bullock County.
This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning October 21, 2020 and ending on November 11, 2020. Any claims for labor and/or materials should be filed at Carter’s Contracting Services, Inc, 23263 Harmony Church Road, Andalusia, AL 36421 during this period.
CARTER’S CONTRACTING SERVICES, INC.
Union Springs Herald 83w 10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11
