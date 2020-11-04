MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated January 4, 2013 executed by Dontriece S. Melton, unmarried, in favor of Green Tree Servicing LLC, said Mortgage being recorded January 23, 2013, in Book 386, Page 155, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Bullock County, Alabama; having later been assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee of NRZ Pass-Through Trust XVIII by instrument recorded in Book 398, Page 821, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Bullock County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee of NRZ Pass-Through Trust XVIII, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Bullock County, Alabama on 12/04/2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Bullock County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot Number Eight (8), In Block Number One (1), A Part of Fairview Addition to the Town of Union Springs, Alabama, designated as above by a map made by W.A. Hazel, In 1911, which is on file in the Probate Office of Bullock County, the said lot being bounded as follows: on the North by lot number 6, on the South by lot numbered 10, on the West by Thomas Street, and on the East by Lot numbered 7, and being fifty (50) feet North and South by one hundred forty-eight (148) feet East and West.
For informational purposes only, the property address is: 615 Thomas Street, Union Springs, AL 36089. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.
U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee of NRZ Pass-Through Trust XVIII
Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.
Attorney for Mortgagee
Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.
One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N
Birmingham, Alabama 35243
(205) 298-1800
19-01249
Union Springs Herald 537w 11/04, 11/11, 11/18
