IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
BULLOCK COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF EVELYN VIRGINIA DASINGER, DECEASED.
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE
PUBLISHED BY EXECUTOR
Letters Testamentary under the Will of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 9th day of February, 2021, by the Hon. James E. Tatum, Judge of Probate of Bullock County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
OLIN RANDALL DASINGER
Union Springs Herald 99w 02/17, 02/24, 03/03
