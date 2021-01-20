Jeremy F. Gilpin and Jeffrey A. Smith have, as a group acting in concert, given notice to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve under the Change in Bank Control Act (Act) (12 U.S.C. 1817(j)) and the Board's Regulation Y (12 CFR 225) of their proposed acquisition of 64.04% of the voting stock of Community Bankshares, Inc., LaGrange, Georgia. The factors that are considered in acting on the applications are set forth in paragraph 7 of the Act (12 U.S.C. 1817(j)(7)).
Interested persons may submit their views in writing on the standards enumerated in paragraph 7 of the Act to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, 1000 Peachtree Street N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30309-4470, Attention Kathryn Haney, Assistant Vice President – Department of Supervision, Regulation and Credit. Comments regarding the notice must be received at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta not later than February 22, 2021.
The notice, as well as other related filings required by the Federal Reserve, if any, are available for immediate inspection at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
Union Springs Herald 191w 01/20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.