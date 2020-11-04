Legal Notice
The Annual Report of The Aider Foundation is available at the address noted below for inspection during regular business hours by any citizen who so requests within 180 days after publication of this notice of its availability
The Aider Foundation, c/o E. Larry Capilouto, 4137 Carmichael Road, Suite 200, Montgomery, AL 36106. Telephone (334) 244-4100.
The President is Thomas Main.
Union Springs Herald 67w 11/04
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.