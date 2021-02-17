IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
BULLOCK COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
EVELYN VIRGINIA DASINGER, DECEASED.
ORDER GRANTING LETTERS TESTAMENTARY
This day comes OLIN RANDALL DASINGER, Executor, and presents to this Court his application in writing, under oath, praying that Letters Testamentary may be issued to him as Executor of the Last Will and Testament of EVELYN VIRGINIA DASINGER, deceased; and this Court being now already fully advised concerning the death of said EVELYN VIRGINIA DASINGER, and that in her Will, heretofore filed and admitted to probate by this Court, the said OLIN RANDALL DASINGER is named as Executor thereof; and it now further appears to said Court, from the allegations contained in said petition, and from other good and sufficient evidence, that said Petitioner, OLIN RANDALL DASINGER, Executor, inhabitant of Union Springs, Alabama, is of the full age of majority, and is a fit person under the law and in the estimation of the Court to serve as said Executor, and that the said Executor is relieved in the Last Will and Testament of EVELYN VIRGINIA DASINGER from posting any bond, and no person having appeared to oppose the granting of Letters to the said OLIN RANDALL DASINGER, Executor, or to show cause why the application of said petitioner should not be granted; it is ORDERED that the same be granted.
It is therefore ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED by the Court that Letters Testamentary be granted to the said OLIN RANDALL DASINGER, Executor under the Last Will and Testament of EVELYN VIRGINIA DASINGER It is further ORDERED that the said OLIN RANDALL DASINGER, Executor, proceed immediately to collect and take into his possession the goods and chattels, money, books, papers and evidences of debt of said deceased.
Thus DONE and ORDERED this 9th day of February, 2021.
JAMES E. TATUM,
JUDGE OF PROBATE
BULLOCK COUNTY, ALABAMA
Union Springs Herald 315w 02/17, 02/24, 03/03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.