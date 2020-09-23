IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR

BULLOCK COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of

CHESLEY GLENN BRISTOW, Deceased.

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Sandra Bristow as Executrix of the Estate of Chesley Glenn Bristow, deceased on the 10th day of July, 2018, by the Honorable James Tatum, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are

hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Sandra Bristow

Executrix of the

Estate of Chesley Glenn Bristow, deceased

Union Springs Herald 103w 9/23, 9/30, 10/07

