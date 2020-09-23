IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR
BULLOCK COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: The Estate of
CHESLEY GLENN BRISTOW, Deceased.
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Sandra Bristow as Executrix of the Estate of Chesley Glenn Bristow, deceased on the 10th day of July, 2018, by the Honorable James Tatum, Judge of Probate.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are
hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Sandra Bristow
Executrix of the
Estate of Chesley Glenn Bristow, deceased
Union Springs Herald 103w 9/23, 9/30, 10/07
