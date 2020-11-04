NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF BULLOCK
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by WESLEY PERSON, Spouse of LILLIAN G PERSON on November 15, 2016, to First National Bank of Hartford, which mortgage is recorded in Mortgage Book 394 Page 242, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Bullock County, Alabama, the undersigned, as Mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the said mortgage will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Bullock County Courthouse in Union Springs, Alabama, on December 3, 2020, during the legal hours of sale the following real estate situated in Bullock County, Alabama, to wit:
A certain lot with residence thereon, situated in the City of Union Springs, Alabama, and described as Lot No. 3, in Block No. 38, according to a map of said City of Union Springs, prepared by George B. Miles and now on file in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Bullock County, Alabama, and which said lot front 83 1/2 feet, more or less on Prairie Street, and runs thence East along the South line of Miles Street 286 feet, more or less, thence South 83 1/2 feet, more or less, thence South 83 1/2 feet, more or less to the property of H.L. Lee, thence directly West 286 feet, more or less to Prairie Street and formerly known as the residence of W.M. Stakely and being that lot conveyed to Mary Lewis Tway by James C. Cowan, and others, September 1, 1905, and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Bullock County, Alabama.
Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging. Said property will be sold on an “AS IS, WHERE IS” basis subject to the right of way easements and restrictions of record in the Probate Office of Bullock County, Alabama, and will be subject to existing special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.
FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF HARTFORD
Mortgagee
This Instrument Prepared By:
David F. Holmes
DAVID F. HOLMES, P.C.
Post Office Box 1180
Slocomb, Alabama 36375
(334) 886-3123
Attorney for Mortgagee
Union Springs Herald 406w 11/04, 11/11, 11/18
