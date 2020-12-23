NOTICE OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT OF GUARDIAN
THE STATE OF ALABAMA
BULLOCK COUNTY
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
You are hereby notified that Lynn W. Jinks, III, Guardian of HULICE L. STRICKLAND, JR., an incompetent veteran, has this day filed in this court his account and vouchers for a Partial Settlement of his Guardianship and that the 19 day of January, 2021, at 10 o'clock, has been appointed by the court for such Partial Settlement, at which time you can appear and contest the same if you think proper.
JAMES E. TATUM, JUDGE OF PROBATE
Union Springs Herald 100w 12/23, 12/30, 01/06
