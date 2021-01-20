Dear Editor,
The only way to appease us "Stop the Steal" people and heal the country from the MSM fueled division and hatred is to conduct an independent investigation into the election as thorough and lengthy as was the Muller Witch Hunt and with equal subpoena powers as the ADMITTEDLY biased Mueller himself had!
Step two would then be to design and create a completely brand new system as fraud- proof as can possibly be conceived! Preferably designed by the "planning and operations" geniuses at NASA! A google search shows 73% of GOP voters, equaling over 51 MILLION American citizens, do not trust the US election system for the future! Wikipedia's definition of Democracy is, "A form of government in which the people have the authority to choose their governing legislators".
Therefore, whether you love Trump or hate him, no intelligent person can deny that this lack of trust of 51,000,000 US citizens completely erodes the basic principal of our Democracy and will eventually completely destroy the country if this trust is not restored as we have already begun to witness on Jan. 6th in DC! And no telling what is going to happen on the 20th!
With the Dems now in complete control, this investigation of course will never take place because they are afraid of what the truth might be and/or do not have the problem solving intelligence to visualize that this is a "MUST" to save the country from impending destruction!
Thus, due to this Democrat party criminal and felonious negligence and ignorance, the division, hatred, and riots will only get worse and the US will continue to regress!
In other words the Dems obvious and grossly selfish reaction is, "Let the country continue to die so long as WE can stay in power ("Whatever it takes")!
The Dems and the Biden Admin are getting off to a horrific start by not conducting this investigation and not replacing the fraud-prone system.
If this is an omen as to how they plan to rule in the future, then they will surely eventually destroy themselves as well as this once beautiful country in which we now struggle along!
How sad it is indeed, and bottom line, MSM has caused ALL of this and should be punished accordingly, preferably exiled, by the Justice System! But that's a whole "nother story"!
McIver Paulk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.