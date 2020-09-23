Carter Funeral Home humbly announces the transition of Mr. Charlie Ellis of Union Springs, Alabama. A resident of the Grove Circle Community, Mr. Ellis, 64, peacefully transitioned into eternity on September 16, 2020.
His life which was always filled with warm smiles and jokes will be celebrated on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Charlie Ellis, son of the late Elizer Ellis and Anna B. Ellis, was born November 26, 1955. Charlie was a master equipment operator and spent most of his life doing farm work. It was often said, “Charlie can operate most any type of machine.”
Charlie was well-liked by many. His friends knew him for always greeting them with a smile or joke. He joined Bethel Grove Baptist Church in Hardaway, Alabama at an early age and later united with the House of Light Church International in Union Springs, Alabama.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Ezekiel Ellis and Larry J. Ellis. He passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020.
Left to cherish his memories are, two sons, Charles Ellis Jr., Union Springs, Alabama and Michael Ellis, Shorter, Alabama; one daughter, Marquetta Stewart, Union Springs, Alabama; one daughter-in-law, Cierra Ellis; two grandchildren, Charles and Charlicia Ellis; nine sisters, Louise A. Martin, Los Angeles, CA, Essie L. Ellis, Deloris Ellis, Helen (Red) Ellis, Mamie Ellis, Willie A. Ellis, Bobbie Ellis, Denise (Tommie) Ellis and Cynthia (Ball) Ellis, all of Union Springs, Alabama; four brothers, Elizer Ellis, Jr., Hudson Ellis, Daniel Ellis and David Ellis; several caretakers, Elizer Ellis, Shaquan Monroe, Mamie Ellis, Deloris Ellis, Denise Ellis and Helen Ellis; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Celebration of Life Services and Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. from the Chunnenuggee Ridge Cemetery on Peachburg Road.
Pastor Ronald C. Smith of Wayman Chapel AME Church will deliver the eulogy. Public visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home of Union Springs, Alabama. All services and visitations will be conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols.
Facial coverings for all attendees are mandated per an executive order of the Governor of the State of Alabama. The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the Ellis Family with End of Life Services.
