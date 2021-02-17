Thomas F. Lawrence, Sr., 77, died unexpectedly Monday, February 8, 2021, at his farm in Roba, AL. Mr. Lawrence was born on December 20, 1943, to Joel Ossie and Mae Allen Cope Lawrence. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy H. Lawrence, and granddaughter, Hartley R. Carter.
He is survived by his wife, Anna H. Lawrence; three children, Melissa Key (David), Tommy Lawrence (Adriane), and Sherry Lawrence, and three grandchildren, Jessica, Trace, and Lane Lawrence.
Mr. Lawrence was associated with American General Insurance Group for 40 years. After his retirement, he loved spending time at his farm in Roba.
Graveside services will be held February 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. from Perpetual Care Cemetery, Highway 82 East, Union Springs, AL, Rev. Tom Randall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hartley Carter Foundation c/o Amerifirst Bank, 104 Hardaway Ave., Union Springs, AL 36089.
Gray Funeral Home of Union Springs will direct.
