Carter Funeral Home humbly announces the peaceful transition of Mr. Madorus “Cookie” Witcher of Midway, Alabama on September 12, 2020.
Mr. Witcher, 65, passed away at his residence in the Great Hope Community. Celebration of Life Services and Interment was held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Great Hope United in Christ Cemetery of Midway, AL.
Public visitation was held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home of Union Springs, Alabama. All services and visitations will be conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols. Facial coverings for all attendees are mandated per an executive order of the Governor of the State of Alabama.
Madorus “Cookie” Witcher was born on April 17, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama to the late Willie James Witcher and Annie Pearl Witcher Moton. After his mom and dad divorced, his mom traveled to New York to find work and left him and his siblings in the care of the late James Perry “J.P.” Turner and Lena “Ned” Turner.
Madorus graduated Rebecca Comer High School in 1973. Shortly after graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. He specifically stated that he joined the U.S. Marine Corp because he wanted to fight in the Vietnam War. Madorus was introduced to Gloria Ann Williams in 1978 at a Rebecca Comer High School basketball game.
They later wed in 1979 and produced three beautiful children during their marriage: Daron Madorus Witcher who predeceased him; Tamara (Correlius) Witcher of Eufaula, AL; and Natalie (James) Witcher of Chicago, IL and Jacksonville, FL. He was a father figure to his nephew Eric (Chakita) Witcher who predeceased him. Eric was really like Madorus’s fourth child. Everywhere that Eric ever lived, Madorus was there to assist him in any way that he could.
Madorus attended Tuskegee University in 1979 where he completed 3 years of college. He attended Sparks Technical College in 1988 and studied Auto Body and Fender work and Carpentry. Throughout his life he farmed, worked on cars, drove trucks, and did carpentry.
He is renowned for the word “troubleshooter”. Madorus was the second oldest of seven siblings on his mom’s side: Glenda (Robert) Walker of Montgomery, AL; Herman (Angela) Witcher of Fayetteville, GA; Marietta Anderson of Montgomery, AL; Jeffery Moton of Texas; Gail Moton of Dothan, AL; Robert (Yvonne) Moton of McDonough, GA; and Jason (Sarah) Moton of Dothan, AL. He was the oldest of four siblings on his dad’s side: Connie Hamilton of Montgomery, AL; Ronald Witcher of Montgomery, AL; and Anthony Carter and Fernando Witcher who both predeceased him. Madorus fell ill on February 27, 2020 after suffering a stroke.
During the time that he was ill, he made peace with God and vowed to attempt to save every soul that he encountered. After completing the Lord’s work, the Lord notified him that it was time, and he told the Lord that he was ready. He took his last breath on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
In addition to Madorus’s kids and siblings, he leaves behind six grandchildren: La’Kashia Hill, Shaqori Morris; Amari Calloway; Ava Witcher, Chloe Rogers, and Ana Belle Witcher-Ollison. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
The family would like to give a very special thanks to Mr. James Truttling, Mr. Roy Tony, Mr. Larry Farmer, Mr. Willie C. Alexander, Mr. Morris Rumph, Mr. Gregory Simpson, Aunt Rhetta and any other beautiful souls whose names that we may have forgotten to mention that assisted us with caring for our father after he fell ill.
We would also like to give a very special thank you to Aunt Glenda for assisting us with funeral arrangements and the repast. The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the Family of Madorus “Cookie” Witcher with End of Life Services.
