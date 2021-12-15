Mary Elizabeth Sims, 96, a resident of Montgomery and formerly of Simsville, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Graveside services were held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. from Mt. Hilliard United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Pat McWhorter and Dr. Robins Sims officiating and Gray Funeral Home directing.
Mary Elizabeth had a strong Christian faith and was an active member of Mt. Hilliard United Methodist Church for many years.
She was extremely selfless and she loved her family above all.
She is survived by three children, Linda Batchelor, Sally Hudson (Royce), and Robert Rives (Sandra Payne); three grandchildren, David Batchelor (Alexandra), Robert Rives, IV, and Kaylin Stone (Jonathan); four great-grandchildren, Cynthia Batchelor, Cylene Batchelor, Matson Stone, and Alana Stone. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hilliard United Methodist Church.
