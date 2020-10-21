Thomas Marlon "Tim" Graham, Jr. passed away at his home on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Graveside services were held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Union Springs Perpetual Care Cemetery with Rev. John Emfinger and Rev. Gene Nelson officiating.
The eulogy was presented by Willie Spears. Gray Funeral Home directed.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Adams Graham; son, Justin Graham; granddaughter, Emma Graham; sisters, Reyna and George McMillan and Meg and Skip Lewis; beloved mother-in-law and caretaker, Betty Adams; sister-in-law, Susan Jordan; brother-in-law, Johnny and Shirley Adams; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, his nurse for 9 years Cindy Collins.
A visitation was held on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Red Door Theatre, care of Tourism Council of Bullock County, Post Office Box 5236, Union Springs, AL 36089 or Bullock County Humane Society, 21426 Highway 82 East, Union Springs, AL 36089.
