Carter Funeral Home announces the peaceful transition of Ms. Bessie Belinda Person Patterson, 69, on Monday, December 14, 2020. Known and loved as “Beck”, Ms. Patterson’s earthly life was celebrated on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. from the New Bethel Baptist Cemetery in the Mt. Andrew Community.
The message of comfort was delivered by Pastor Elton L. Heath of the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Public visitation was held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home of Union Springs, Alabama.
All services and visitations were conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols. Facial coverings for all attendees was mandated per an executive order of the Governor of the State of Alabama.
Bessie Belinda was born, February 10, 1951, to the late Alexander McClain and Mary Emma Person.
Educationally she graduated from Wallace High School in Clayton, AL, and went on to earn a Cosmetology Degree from Sparks Technical College of Eufaula, AL. Bessie spent the majority of her work career at The Van Huesen Shirt Factory in Clayton, AL.
Exchanging life for eternity on December 14, 2020, she is also preceded in death by four sisters, Emma Lou Woods, Ruby Lee Rodgers, Deloris Person and Maxine Tellis, and two brothers, Oscar Person Stevenson and Alphonso McClain.
Left to cherish fond earthly memories are one daughter, Valerie Finney, one grandson, Curtaevous Finney; nine sisters, Pearlie Mae Dozier, Willie Mae France both of Midway, AL, Betty (Rev. Hosea) Wilson, Mary Wilson, Gloria (Willie) Mitchell all of Gary Indiana, Earlene McClain, and Stephanie (Ocie) Simmons, all of East Chicago, IN, Karen Halliburton and Pinkie (Clint) Biggers, Atlanta, GA; one brother, Alexander Person, Eufaula, AL. one aunt, Lessie Bell Person Efford along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the family of the late Ms. Bessie Patterson with End of Life Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.