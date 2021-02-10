Carter Funeral Home announces the transition of Mr. Alga Lee Nelson, 81, of Brunswick, GA. on January 14, 2021. Following a public viewing in Brunswick, GA, there will be a viewing for family and friends in the Bullock County area on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Simsville, Community.
Interment will immediately follow the public viewing. All services and visitations will be conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols. Facial coverings for all attendees are mandated per an executive order of the Governor of the State of Alabama.
Alga Lee Nelson, Jr. was born on September 20, 1939 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Alga and Georgianna Nelson in Bullock County, Alabama. Alga Lee Nelson, Jr. received his formal education at Union Hill School in Bullock County, Alabama. He later became a construction worker.
Alga Lee Nelson, Jr. accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age and joined the Oak Grove Baptist Church in Union Springs, Alabama.
In later years, he left Alabama and moved to Georgia where he joined the First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Brunswick, Georgia. at that time under the leadership of Rev. T. L. Davis. Mr. Nelson served faithfully until his death. Alga Lee Nelson, Jr. was united in holy matrimony with Theola Surles.
Their union was blessed with four stepchildren: Carmella, Willie Preston Williams, Willie Lee Williams, and Hollis Williams. In his leisure, he enjoyed baseball and bingo. He was employed by Nelson Construction Company as a roofer and framer for twenty years.
Mr. Nelson was also preceded in death by his wife: Theola S. Nelson; three stepsons: Willie Preston Williams, Willie Lee Williams, and Hollis Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memory: one daughter: Carnella (Clifford) Wright of Brunswick, Georgia; one sister: Elizabeth Nelson of Union Springs, Alabama; one brother: George Nelson of Detroit; a special friend: Ms. Francis G; two sisters-in-law: Rosa Mae Nelson and Mrs. Etta Nelson; three granddaughters: Sonya Anderson, Tonya Washington and Deyvonndra (Lavell) Jones; five grandchildren; one grandson: Charles (Carrie) Washington, Jr.; along with a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members.
