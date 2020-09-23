Carter Funeral Home humbly announces the transition of Mrs. Elouise B. Ousley, 73, of Clayton, Alabama. A lifetime resident of Clayton, Alabama, Mrs. Ousley will be forever remembered as a loving and devoted Christian mother, Mrs. Ousley peacefully transitioned into eternity on September 5, 2020 in Dothan, Alabama.
Celebration of Life Services and Interment was held Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Cemetery of Clayton, Alabama.
The message of comfort and acceptance will be delivered by Pastor Ralph McKinnon. Public visitation was held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. All services and visitations will be conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols.
Facial coverings for all attendees are mandated per an executive order of the Governor of the State of Alabama. The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the Family of Mrs. Elouise B. Ousley with End of Life Services.
