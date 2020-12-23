Myrtice Harrison Benton, a resident of Abbeville, died Saturday morning, December 19, 2020, at her home. She was 86.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in the Loflin Baptist Church Cemetery, Josie Community of Pike County, with Minister Gary Carter, Jr. and Minister Terry Benton officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2740 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303.
Mrs. Benton was born and reared in Bullock County, near the Josie Community, daughter of the late Leon Harrison and Ruby Lee Mitchell Harrison. She lived in Union Springs before moving to Abbeville in 1972. Mrs. Benton was a member of the Henry County Church of Christ. She was formerly employed by the Welsh Company of the South and also CEACC, both in Union Springs.
Mrs. Benton was a former member of the Bowen Home Demonstration Club and the Red Hat Society and also participated in the Abbeville Senior Citizens Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Frank Benton, a grandson, Brad Benton, a step-grandson, Andrew Whitehead, two sisters, Hazel Mobley and Mary Louise Harrison and a brother, Joe Frank Harrison.
Surviving relatives include a daughter, Brenda Benton (Gary Whitehead), Abbeville; two sons, Mike Benton (Kitty), Troy, AL; and Terry Benton (Anne), Lexington, SC; a sister, Lillian Helms, Banks, AL; a brother, Gene Harrison (Dorothy), Troy, AL; and a sister-in-law, Dot Harrison; five grandchildren, Shannon Giles (Sterlin), Laura Benton, Kristi Kitchens (Doug), Thad Benton, Amanda Smothers (John), and Tonya Day (Benjamin), eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their appreciation to all the employees, especially Renatta and Kristy, of Kindred Hospice for the loving care and kindness shown to Mrs. Benton during her illness.
HOLMAN ABBEVILLE MORTUARY & CREMATIONS IS IN CHARGE OF FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS. Phone 334-585-5261.
