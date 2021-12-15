After a short battle with cancer, Dennis Cox, Dreotha, and Dora lost their beloved mother, Mary Bryant.
On December 7, 2021, Mary passed away in Charleston, South Carolina. The viewing will be held Friday, December 17, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Allen Funeral Home 313 N. Prairie St, Union Springs.
The funeral will be held at St. Luke AME Church located at 2388 County Road 106 Midway, AL (Enon) on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
To plant a tree in memory of MARY BRYANT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.