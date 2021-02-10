Carter Funeral Home announces the transition of Mrs. Inez J. Mabson, 74, of Tuskegee, Alabama.
Mrs. Mabson, a lifelong caregiver and friend to several, transitioned into eternity Friday, January 29, 2021 in Union Springs, AL. Celebration of Life Services and Interment was held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 am from the CountyLine AMEZ Cemetery of Union Springs, AL. The service will be live streamed on Carter Funeral Home Facebook page. (see clickable link below) Public visitation will be held Friday, February, 5, 2021 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home All services and visitations will be conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols.
The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the family of the late Mrs. Inez J. Mabson with End of Life Services.
Mrs. Inez Jones Mabson was born in Bullock County, Alabama on January 20, 1947 to the late Mr. Henry “Daddy Buck” Jones and Mrs. Lela Mae “Big Mama” Austin Jones.
She was the eleventh of thirteen children. Inez attended school in Bullock County at Lee Junior High School and in Macon County at South Macon High School.
In 1956, Inez united with the County Line A.M.E. Zion Church in the Armstrong Community.
She served as a member of the choir until her demise. After the choir anniversaries ended, Inez began singing solos at numerous anniversaries. She was married to the late Bro. Colonel Mabson II. To this union three sons were born, Bro. Colonel (Johnnie) Mabson III, Bro. Vincent Edward (Shirley) Mabson, and Bro. Isaiah (NeNe) Mabson. Before marriage, Inez worked on the farm with her parents and many others. After marrying, Colonel and Inez moved to New Jersey. She worked in housekeeping over seven years.
She returned to Alabama and worked in Home Health over thirty-five years. Inez trained with the late Nurse Wilkerson and Nurse Baskin of Tuskegee, Alabama. She sponsored benefit programs and worked for: the late Sis. Gussie O’Neal, Sis. Nona B. Blackmon, Sis. Sharon Harrison, the late Sis. Yvonne Jones, Sis. Catherine Patterson, the late Sis. Lillie Mabson, Sis. Bessie Williams, Bro. Colonel MabsonI, Bro. Hudson Harris, Sr., Chaplain Johnson, Dr. Dorak Johnson, Mrs. Mildred V. White, Mr. Stanis Watkins, Mrs. Elsie Watkins, Mr. Jimmy Menefee, Robert Rhode, Fred D. Rhode, Johnny Rhode, and Mrs. Catherine A. Moore. Inez was also preceded in death by: one grandchild and six siblings, Veola Long, Lola Mae Taylor, Louise Didley, Elizabeth Acoff, Lula Bell Staten and John Wesley Jones. Inez leaves to cherish her precious memories: three sons, Bro. Colonel (Johnnie) Mabson III, Bro. Vincent Edward (Shirley) Mabson, and Bro. Isaiah (NeNe) Mabson; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; six siblings, Fannie Lou Tolbert, Bertha M. Finch, Nancy Tarver, Lou Bertha Richardson, Minnie Taylor, and Gladys Sullen; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends including her buddies, Shakhiaya and Lee Darius.
