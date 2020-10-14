Carter Funeral Home humbly announces the transition of Ms. Fannie Lou Hicks, 70 of Midway, Alabama.
Fannie Lou peacefully transitioned into eternity on October 5, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia. Celebration of Life services and Interment was held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Person Chapel AME Church of Midway.
Pastor Eugene Johnson will deliver the message of comfort and strength. Funeral services will be conducted outside in the church parking lot Private interment services will follow in the Sandtown Cemetery. Public visitation was held Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home of Union Springs, Alabama.
All services and visitations will be conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols. Facial coverings for all attendees are mandated per an executive order of the Governor of the State of Alabama.
Fannie Lou Hicks was born on November 21, 1949, to the late Henry Hix and the late Clara Bell Hicks. She was a native of Midway, Alabama and was preceded in death by her brother William Hix. She confessed her life to our Lord Jesus Christ and was baptized at an early age.
She was a faithful member and servant of the Person Chapel AME Church in Midway, Alabama. Fannie was passionate and zealous about helping individuals with special needs. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Special Education from Alabama State University, Montgomery, Alabama. She graduated from Merritt High School in Midway, Alabama.
After receiving her B.S. Degree in Special Education, her dream of helping individuals with special needs became a reality when she became an educator and taught special education at Merritt High School.
She continued her humanity role in helping others by working at the Alabama Department of Mental Health - Tarwater Developmental Center in Wetumpka, Alabama and the Alabama Department of Mental Health - Grier Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama.
She was respected and loved by her colleagues and consumers. She served as President of the Alabama Minority Consumer Council and advocated for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Years after dedicating her time to helping others, she retired, but returned to her humanity role at the East Central Mental Health Center in Tuskegee, Alabama. Fannie was resilient, a great motivator, and excellent at giving guidance to the younger generations regarding their educational and future goals.
She enjoyed traveling, attending business conferences, yard sales, and consignment stores. She thoroughly received her joy by giving to others and never expected anything in return.
On October 5, 2020, Fannie was chosen by God to transition to her eternal heavenly home.
Always cherishing her precious memory are her two sons, one daughter, two sisters, two nieces, three nephews, six grandchildren, one great grandchild, four great nephews, four great nieces: Sons: Daniel Hicks, Midway, Alabama, Rodney (Shirley) Hicks, Montgomery, Alabama; Daughter: Latasha Nickens, Midway, Alabama; Sisters: Elizabeth Gibson, Columbus, Georgia, Mary Miller, Columbus, Georgia; Nieces: Barbara (Dexter) Dowdell, Midway, Alabama, Vershella (Reggie) Jones, Columbus, Georgia; Nephews: Fred Hix, Midway, Alabama, Greg (Michelle) King, Columbus, Georgia, Jerry Miller, Midway, Alabama; Grandchildren: Rodnesha Hicks, Montgomery, Alabama, Tiffany Banks, Huntsville, Alabama, Rodney Hicks, Jr., Montgomery, Alabama, Troy Hicks and Daniel Hicks, Ariton, Alabama, Jayceon Coleman, Midway, Alabama; Great Grandchild: Reagan Davis, Montgomery, Alabama; Great Nephews: Reggie Jones, Jr., Rahjee Brown, William McGuire, and Jeremiah Harley (all from Columbus, Georgia); Great Nieces: Lashandria Streeter, Phenix City, Alabama, Ashley Hix, Huntsville, Alabama; Jackira Jones, Columbus, Georgia; Valencia King, Columbus, Georgia; a devoted family member, Tina Carroll, Midway, Alabama; and a host of cousins and special friends. The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the Family of Ms Fannie Lue Hicks with End of Life Services.
Commented